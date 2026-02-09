First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $1.3286 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of FQVLF opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research cut First Quantum Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

