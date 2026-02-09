First American Financial (FAF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $1.8016 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $67.42 on Monday. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 1,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in First American Financial by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on FAF

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.