Financial Comparison: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $19.85 million 0.15 -$18.66 million ($5.58) -0.17 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.03 billion 0.68 -$2.05 billion ($19.51) -1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GreenPower Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenPower Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.7% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GreenPower Motor has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GreenPower Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor -105.06% N/A -47.41% Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GreenPower Motor beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.