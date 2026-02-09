Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of FITB stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,763.50. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

