Federated Hermes Inc. Has $399,000 Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,827 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 896,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 416,225 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 881.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 52,675 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, insider William E. Rote sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 101,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,864.30. This represents a 37.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 100,087 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $3,230,808.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 432,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,560.08. The trade was a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,925 shares of company stock valued at $11,318,755. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

