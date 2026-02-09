Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.3333.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Evaxion A/S from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jones Trading upgraded Evaxion A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. Evaxion A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion A/S stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Evaxion A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.

At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.

