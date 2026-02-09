Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Barclays

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.73.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $99.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the sale, the director owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,785.96. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

