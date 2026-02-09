Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Atb Cormark Cm raised shares of Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Ero Copper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

