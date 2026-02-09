Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERIC. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus upgraded Ericsson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Danske cut Ericsson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ericsson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

ERIC opened at $11.16 on Monday. Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ericsson by 64.6% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 5,121,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ericsson by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,350,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 1,005,398 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ericsson during the second quarter worth about $17,461,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ericsson by 197.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 824,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ericsson by 234.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,078,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 755,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Ericsson AB is a Swedish multinational telecommunications equipment and services company headquartered in Stockholm. Founded in 1876 by Lars Magnus Ericsson, the company designs, develops and sells infrastructure, software and services that enable mobile and fixed-line networks worldwide. Ericsson serves a global customer base that includes mobile network operators, enterprise customers and public-sector organizations across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The company’s core activities center on building and modernizing network infrastructure, with a particular focus on radio access networks (RAN), core network software, cloud-native solutions and network management systems.

