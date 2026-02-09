Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $62.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.2308.

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Equitable in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Insider Activity at Equitable

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $203,261.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,593.75. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $323,543.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,845.95. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 203,770 shares of company stock worth $9,462,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Equitable by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. Equitable has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.41%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

