Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST Stock Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.34% of Envista worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 317.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envista by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 10,356.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 378.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 34.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NVST opened at $29.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Envista had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Envista in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Envista in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on Envista and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Envista reported $0.38 EPS vs. $0.32 consensus and revenue of $750.6M versus ~ $680M est., with revenue up ~15% year-over-year. Strong results are the primary driver of the move higher. Envista Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $1.35–$1.45 vs. consensus ~ $1.27 — the stronger outlook (and beat + guidance combo) is supportive of the rally and suggests better-than-expected near-term growth.

Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read — the conference call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on drivers (product mix, geographic trends, margins) that investors should review to judge sustainability.

Wall‑street writeups and snapshots (Zacks, Yahoo, Investing) highlight the beat and value/Growth characteristics — useful for screening but not new catalysts by themselves.

Analyst targets still imply downside — JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both raised targets to $26 but kept neutral/equal‑weight ratings; those $26 targets sit below the current market level, which could cap upside or prompt caution once headline momentum fades.

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

