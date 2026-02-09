Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,713 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,713 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $69,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the third quarter worth $6,708,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Veralto by 1,579.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 9.2% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 172,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,159,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,373.90. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $90.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on Veralto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

