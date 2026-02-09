Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $69,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 72.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:KNSL opened at $414.87 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.00 and a 12-month high of $512.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.