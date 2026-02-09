Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $1.5425 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $650,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,184.06. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $953,691.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,127.20. This trade represents a 22.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 43,804 shares of company stock worth $3,699,082 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

