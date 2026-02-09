eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, President Capital reduced their target price on eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.

Shares of EBAY opened at $86.55 on Friday. eBay has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $435,388.67. This trade represents a 87.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $470,597.40. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,814. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

