Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired Sen. John W. Hickenlooper

Senator John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) recently bought shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN). In a filing disclosed on February 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Eaton stock on January 14th.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eaton alerts:

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 1/14/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/14/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 12/10/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 12/10/2025.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $374.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.27. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,956. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

About Senator Hickenlooper

John Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Colorado. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Colorado. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Hickenlooper also ran for election for President of the United States. He did not appear on the ballot for the Democratic convention on August 18, 2020. Hickenlooper was the 42nd governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election in 2018. On March 4, 2019, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for president of the United States. On August 15, 2019, Hickenlooper suspended his presidential campaign. Hickenlooper previously served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, during which time the city hosted the 2008 Democratic National Convention. John Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Hickenlooper earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in 1974 and 1980, respectively. His career experience includes working with Buckhorn Petroleum and founding a brewpub.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.