Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.0 million-$523.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.2 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.670-1.690 EPS.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Dynatrace has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,612.20. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,398,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,706.25. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,424. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Raised Q4 guidance — Dynatrace gave Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.380–$0.390 versus the consensus ~$0.300 and revenue guidance of $518M–$523M versus ~ $514M, signaling stronger near-term profitability and topline momentum. View Press Release

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 25.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

