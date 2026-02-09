Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.0 million-$523.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.2 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.670-1.690 EPS.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.9%

Dynatrace stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Dynatrace from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,034.75. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,612.20. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,424. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Cim LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

