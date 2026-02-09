Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $33.76 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,612.20. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,706.25. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,843 shares of company stock worth $1,846,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,562,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,746,000 after acquiring an additional 286,352 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 719.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,262 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,858,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,822,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,751,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after buying an additional 207,708 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

