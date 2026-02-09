Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,759,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,971,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,550,000 after buying an additional 256,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,684,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,507,000 after buying an additional 899,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,620,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,544,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

