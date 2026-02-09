Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, January 5th.
DEI stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.
The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.
