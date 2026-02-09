DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $16.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 target price on DLocal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DLocal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. DLocal has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.48 million for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 37.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

