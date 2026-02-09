Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $48.1550, with a volume of 114014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,125,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,470,000 after buying an additional 118,187 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,512,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4,798.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,504,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,669 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,994,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,786,000 after purchasing an additional 227,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,989,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,548,000 after buying an additional 175,456 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

