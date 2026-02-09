Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,890,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 58.7%

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

