Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

