Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,221 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,221 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Helios Technologies worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,036,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 277,710 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $14,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 19,825.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 259,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 170,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.30. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

