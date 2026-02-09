Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 465,779 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,779 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 14,492.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIP shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on FTAI Infrastructure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of FIP stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.86.

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd (NASDAQ: FIP) is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

