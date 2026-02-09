Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $16.95 Million Stock Holdings in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 158.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,194 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital L.P. increased its position in Knife River by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 20.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 394.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 141.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Knife River by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KNF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Knife River in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Knife River from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Knife River from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Knife River Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE KNF opened at $80.00 on Monday. Knife River Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

Further Reading

