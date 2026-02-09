Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,384 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ondas worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,479,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the second quarter valued at $11,123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ondas by 263.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,629 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the third quarter worth about $15,156,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONDS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other Ondas news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $245,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 197,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,632.08. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $4,612,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,188,786.05. The trade was a 24.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,406,605 shares of company stock valued at $12,109,365 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 2.46. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

