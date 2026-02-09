Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 89,733 Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. $ASTH

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,733 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Astrana Health worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTH. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Astrana Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Astrana Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Astrana Health from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised Astrana Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Astrana Health Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.83 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.33%.Astrana Health’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Astrana Health



Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

