Devolver Digital’s (DEVO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Devolver Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Devolver Digital stock opened at GBX 25.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of -0.43. Devolver Digital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.
About Devolver Digital
