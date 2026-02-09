Devolver Digital’s (DEVO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Devolver Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Devolver Digital stock opened at GBX 25.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of -0.43. Devolver Digital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.

About Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

