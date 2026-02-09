Denny’s (DENN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Denny’s to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Denny's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised Denny’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Denny’s by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 13,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny’s Corporation operates one of the largest full-service, family‐style restaurant chains in the United States, specializing in classic American diner fare. The company’s menu features breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings served around the clock, with signature items such as the Grand Slam breakfast, burgers, sandwiches and a variety of savory skillets. As a publicly traded entity under the symbol DENN on NASDAQ, Denny’s focuses on providing an accessible dining experience for a broad customer base, including families, travelers and late‐night diners.

The company’s business model combines both franchised and company‐owned locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.