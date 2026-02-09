Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.1667.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Dana from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dana from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Dana stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dana has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

