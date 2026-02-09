D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 102,811 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,811 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly comprises about 2.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,809,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,765,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 655,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 240,537 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth $3,256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 96,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Up 0.1%

BATS:ZALT opened at $32.84 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.