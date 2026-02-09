Critical Review: Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) and Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) and Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Griffon has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Mexico has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Griffon and Grupo Mexico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon 0 2 3 3 3.13 Grupo Mexico 0 4 1 0 2.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Griffon currently has a consensus target price of $97.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Griffon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Griffon is more favorable than Grupo Mexico.

73.2% of Griffon shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Griffon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Griffon and Grupo Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon 1.76% 228.83% 12.35% Grupo Mexico N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Griffon and Grupo Mexico”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon $2.54 billion 1.74 $51.11 million $0.92 103.21 Grupo Mexico N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Griffon has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Mexico.

Summary

Griffon beats Grupo Mexico on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications. The segment also sells related products, such as garage door openers. The Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled engineered tools, including spades, hoes, cultivators, weeders, post hole diggers, scrapers, edgers and forks; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow tools comprising pushers, roof rakes, sled sleigh shovels, scoops, and ice scrapers; and pruning products, such as pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools. The segment also offers striking tools, including axes, picks, mattocks, mauls, wood splitters, sledgehammers, pry bars, and repair handles; traditional and gardening hand tools comprising hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrenches, handsaws, tape measures, levels, clamps, trowels, cultivators, weeders, and other hand tools; indoor and outdoor planters and lawn accessories; and garden hoses and hose reels. In addition, the segment provides home organization products, including wire and wood shelving, containers, storage cabinets, and other closet and home organization accessories; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; and cleaning products, such as brooms, brushes, squeegees, and other cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grupo Mexico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium. It owns interests in 14 underground and open pit mines, and 8 exploration projects in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, and Spain. The Transportation division offers railroad transportation services, including general and intermodal freight services by railroad; passenger transportation services; and auxiliary terminal management and intra-terminal hauling services. This division provides railroad services for the agriculture, automotive, cement, energy, intermodal, metals and minerals, industrial products, and chemical and fertilizer sectors. It operates a railroad network of 11,137 km across 24 states in Mexico. The Infrastructure division offers land and ocean drilling services; and engineering services. It also generates energy through a combined cycle plant and wind farm; and constructs, operates, and maintains Salamanca-León highway and Silao Bypas. Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.