Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $81.84 Consensus PT from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.3684.
CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Corteva
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Corteva Trading Up 0.2%
CTVA opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Corteva Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.
Corteva News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms lifted targets and kept bullish ratings, signaling analyst confidence in longer‑term upside: Deutsche Bank to $90 (buy), Wolfe Research to $86 (outperform), and RBC to $89 (outperform). Deutsche Bank raise Wolfe Research raise RBC raise
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which supports demand for the shares despite near‑term noise. Consensus Moderate Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic commentary highlights Corteva’s expanding role in global agriculture and technology leadership—positive for medium‑term growth expectations. Corteva expands role
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed across publications — some highlight long‑term upside tied to licensing and settlements, while others argue valuation limits near‑term gains. Investors should weigh catalyst timing. Bull case analysis Conflicting analyst views
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis pieces warn of a key structural test — useful for traders but not definitive for fundamentals; could increase short‑term volatility. Technical caution
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed revenue expectations (seasonal timing and weaker crop‑protection/seed demand); revenue miss and a wider loss drove an after‑hours selloff. Those operational misses are the main near‑term headwind. Q4 revenue miss After‑hours fall
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded Corteva from overweight to neutral (citing valuation/limited near‑term upside), which can cool momentum among institutional buyers. JPMorgan downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the earnings miss (seasonal timing) and mixed guidance elements increases short‑term uncertainty even as analysts argue for longer‑term upside — expect higher intraday volatility. Seasonal timing impact
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.
Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corteva
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.