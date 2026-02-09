Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $81.84 Consensus PT from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.3684.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $4,284,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Corteva by 27.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

