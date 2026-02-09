CoreCivic (CXW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect CoreCivic to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $585.12 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreCivic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CXW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 10.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in CoreCivic by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc (NYSE: CXW) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management and operation of private correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company enters into contracts with federal, state and local government agencies to house inmates and detainees in facilities that it owns or operates on a concession basis. In addition to traditional prison operations, CoreCivic provides specialized services such as community-based reentry programs, electronic monitoring and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism.

CoreCivic’s portfolio encompasses a mix of adult correctional facilities, immigration detention centers, residential reentry centers and other community-based programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.