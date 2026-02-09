Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 161.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5%

GOOG opened at $323.10 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.32 and its 200 day moving average is $271.94.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.47.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total value of $202,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,524.48. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

