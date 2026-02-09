Contrasting Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lianhe Sowell International Group and Global Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A Global Industrial 5.11% 22.85% 12.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Global Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.3% of Global Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianhe Sowell International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Global Industrial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lianhe Sowell International Group and Global Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Lianhe Sowell International Group and Global Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianhe Sowell International Group $36.54 million 0.83 $3.12 million N/A N/A Global Industrial $1.32 billion 0.96 $61.00 million $1.75 18.68

Global Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

Summary

Global Industrial beats Lianhe Sowell International Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The company offers industrial and MRO products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, Interion, and Absocold trademarks. It serves businesses; state, local, and private educational organizations; and government entities through relationship marketers, e-commerce sites, signature campaigns, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

