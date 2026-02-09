Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $359.05 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215,305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Down 2.5%
GOOGL opened at $322.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.46.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,481,906.96. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
More Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet beat Q4 estimates with $113.8B revenue, $2.82 EPS, huge Google Cloud growth (48% y/y) and milestone annual revenue above $400B — evidence that AI and ads are driving durable top‑line momentum. Alphabet Crushes Earnings Again, Reports 48% Cloud Revenue Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Gemini/product adoption and a surging cloud backlog (reported at ~$240B) support longer‑term revenue leverage from AI investments — a structural growth argument investors and many analysts are citing. Google goes from laggard to leader as it pulls ahead of OpenAI with stellar AI growth
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views after the quarter (e.g., Citigroup, JPMorgan, RBC, Needham, Mizuho), providing analyst support under the share price. Multiple analyst price target raises (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data shows no meaningful short position change (reads as negligible/quiet on short‑selling activity), so moves are likely driven by flows and sentiment rather than a short squeeze.
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF/sector flows and inclusion chatter (new Big Tech ETFs) can amplify moves in GOOGL but are not company‑specific catalysts. Big Tech Core: New Burney ETF Packs Apple, Nvidia, Google, Broadcom Punch
- Negative Sentiment: Alphabet guided to $175–$185B of capex for 2026 (aimed at AI compute and cloud), a shockingly large jump that has investors fretting about near‑term free cash flow and returns on incremental AI spend — the dominant proximate cause of recent weakness. Alphabet resets the bar for AI infrastructure spending (CNBC)
- Negative Sentiment: Wider market narrative: fears about excessive AI capex are prompting a tech sell‑off (FactSet noted >$1T wiped from big‑tech), which weighs on Alphabet alongside company‑specific capex concerns. Big Tech sees over $1 trillion wiped from stocks as fears of AI bubble ignite sell-off
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling was reported after the quarter, adding near‑term pressure on sentiment. Alphabet Shares Down After Insider Selling
- Negative Sentiment: Employee protests over Google Cloud contracts with immigration agencies pose reputational/legal risk that can create headline volatility. Google Workers Demand End to Cloud Services for Immigration Agencies
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.