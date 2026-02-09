Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $359.05 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215,305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5%

GOOGL opened at $322.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,481,906.96. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.