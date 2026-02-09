Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.The company had revenue of $258.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Columbus McKinnon’s conference call:

Closed the Kito Crosby acquisition , which management says will be transformational, roughly double the revenue base and target $70 million of net run-rate cost synergies with ~20% realized in year one, ~60% in year two and 100% in year three.

(adjusted gross margin contracted ~170 bps year‑over‑year), though management expects tariff cost neutrality by year‑end and margin neutrality in fiscal 2027. Completed a sizeable financing package (including a $1.65B Term Loan B, $900M notes, $800M perpetual convertible preferred and a $500M revolver), increased liquidity, and plans to prioritize debt repayment using ~ $160M expected from a pending divestiture to accelerate deleveraging to <4x net leverage by FY2028.

Withdrew prior FY2026 standalone guidance due to the acquisition and timing of the divestiture; management warns of material transaction-related, purchase accounting and higher interest costs that will be dilutive to GAAP EPS and free cash flow in Q4 and FY2026.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson set a $15.00 target price on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 266.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

Featured Articles

