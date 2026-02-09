CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. iA Financial set a $13.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 10.82. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.29.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard W. Buffett acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,716.87. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood acquired 52,522 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,009.44. Following the purchase, the director owned 619,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,945.04. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,007 shares of company stock worth $700,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

See Also

