CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.3%

CNA opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $297,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 661,838 shares in the company, valued at $31,516,725.56. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 69.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 656,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,481,000 after acquiring an additional 268,917 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in CNA Financial by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 37,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Weiss Ratings raised CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CNA

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.