CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.3%

CNA stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $297,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 661,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,516,725.56. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.