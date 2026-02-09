CNA Financial Corporation Announces Annual Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 407.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

CNA Financial Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,327. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $297,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 661,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,516,725.56. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 70.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 129.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 102.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

