Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $64,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,829.30. This represents a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $8,069,149.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,697,031.48. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 630,827 shares of company stock valued at $124,436,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $173.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of -577.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 150.14 and a beta of 1.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.11.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

