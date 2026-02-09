Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $9.62. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cleanspark shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 7,454,190 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cleanspark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other Cleanspark news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,480.78. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $997,332.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,211.49. The trade was a 67.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Cleanspark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleanspark in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

