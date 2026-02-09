Cheelee One Day Volume Hits $1.91 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Cheelee has a market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cheelee has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,751.46 or 1.01568084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,828,115.48959432 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 0.42982321 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,881,541.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

