CenterPoint Energy (CNP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP):
- 2/7/2026 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/25/2026 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/21/2026 – CenterPoint Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2026 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/15/2026 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2026 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – CenterPoint Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – CenterPoint Energy was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 12/15/2025 – CenterPoint Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/12/2025 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.
CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.
