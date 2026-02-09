CenterPoint Energy (CNP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP):

2/7/2026 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2026 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2026 – CenterPoint Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2026 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2026 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2026 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/29/2025 – CenterPoint Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – CenterPoint Energy was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/15/2025 – CenterPoint Energy had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

