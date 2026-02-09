Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.11% of Zscaler worth $51,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 314.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,932,000 after purchasing an additional 888,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,909,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 167.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 421,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,250,000 after buying an additional 263,982 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,977,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 201,267 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $148,048.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,119.20. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $656,221.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 347,857 shares in the company, valued at $80,292,352.74. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.63.

Key Headlines Impacting Zscaler

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler announced the acquisition of Singapore‑based SquareX to extend zero‑trust protections into standard browsers, positioning the company to address rising browser/AI threat vectors and broaden its product set and TAM — a strategic move that could help upsell customers and strengthen long‑term competitive positioning. Zscaler Acquires SquareX to Advance Zero Trust Browser Security for the AI Era

Zscaler announced the acquisition of Singapore‑based SquareX to extend zero‑trust protections into standard browsers, positioning the company to address rising browser/AI threat vectors and broaden its product set and TAM — a strategic move that could help upsell customers and strengthen long‑term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Zscaler will host its Q2 FY2026 earnings conference call — investors should watch for commentary on enterprise demand, AI‑related product uptake, ARR growth, gross margin trends, and any updates to guidance that could move the stock. Zscaler to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler will host its Q2 FY2026 earnings conference call — investors should watch for commentary on enterprise demand, AI‑related product uptake, ARR growth, gross margin trends, and any updates to guidance that could move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Shares have fallen sharply (~26.7% in under a month) as investors rotate out of richly valued growth software names — the decline reflects valuation compression rather than clear product or revenue weakness.

Shares have fallen sharply (~26.7% in under a month) as investors rotate out of richly valued growth software names — the decline reflects valuation compression rather than clear product or revenue weakness. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces and commentary highlight the ongoing “nosedive” narrative tied to macro/sector sentiment and multiple re‑ratings — short‑term volatility may persist until investors see reaffirming guidance or margin improvements. Why Zscaler (ZS) stock is nosediving

Zscaler Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $167.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -643.55, a P/E/G ratio of 349.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.88 and its 200 day moving average is $267.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

