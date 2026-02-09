Candriam S.C.A. Grows Position in CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,312 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 1.36% of CG Oncology worth $41,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 15.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGON shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CG Oncology from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush started coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CG Oncology from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

CG Oncology Price Performance

CGON stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.32. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Mulay sold 11,145 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $584,778.15. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

Featured Stories

